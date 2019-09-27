Births logo
BEILER, Andrew and Anna (Zook), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Sept. 25.

BLANK, Isaac L. and Barbie (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.

COLWELL, Kirk L. and Alexandra, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.

DIERDORFF, Zachary D. and Michelle, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.

FISHER, Amos and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Sept. 24.

HUBER, Curtis and Dorothy (Wenger), 17 Cathy Court, Mohnton, a son, at home, Sept. 25.

KAUFFMAN, Stevie F. and Rachel S., Strasburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, sept. 25.

MILLER, Abner and Emma (Fisher), Columbia, a daughter, at home, Sept. 26.

MILLER, Kendrick D. and Tresa, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.

MORTON, Casey W. and Katlin, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.

SENSENIG, Duane and Kay (Burkholder), 491 Wabash Road, Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 26.