BEILER, Andrew and Anna (Zook), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Sept. 25.
BLANK, Isaac L. and Barbie (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
COLWELL, Kirk L. and Alexandra, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.
DIERDORFF, Zachary D. and Michelle, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.
FISHER, Amos and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Sept. 24.
HUBER, Curtis and Dorothy (Wenger), 17 Cathy Court, Mohnton, a son, at home, Sept. 25.
KAUFFMAN, Stevie F. and Rachel S., Strasburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, sept. 25.
MILLER, Abner and Emma (Fisher), Columbia, a daughter, at home, Sept. 26.
MILLER, Kendrick D. and Tresa, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.
MORTON, Casey W. and Katlin, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.
SENSENIG, Duane and Kay (Burkholder), 491 Wabash Road, Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 26.