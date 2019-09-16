HERSHEY, Philip and Bethany (Keener), Columbia, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 13.
Lancaster County Births: Sept. 15, 2019
More Headlines
- In the Spotlight: Longtime Donegal athletic director Ron Kennedy takes helm of L-L League
- L-L League reader poll: What's your most-anticipated game in this week's lineup? [poll]
- Biggest bank in Lancaster County remains Fulton Bank, by widest margin ever
- These 5 TV shows were filmed in Lancaster County; how many have you seen?
- Wentz, Eagles come up short on injury-marred night
- Nearly 150 L-L League alums on 47 college football rosters in 2019 [list]
-
Lancaster That Was: Pet cougar had to leave the suburbs, county judge ruled in 1994
- The textiles in "Stitched Stories," at F&M's Phillips Museum, show women's creativity through centuries
- 'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel brings a book release to movie theaters worldwide [column]
- 'Voices from the Heartland' exhibit aims to spark conversation about mass incarceration through corn maze, quilts
- What we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams in Week 4 games