BARLEY, Tyler R. and Carherine, Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
BEILER, Benjamin and Katherine (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 14.
BOYLE, Philip and Joanne (Hoover), Palmyra, a son, at home, Sept. 5.
BUCHMOYER, Adam M. and Shauna (Witmer), Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 14.
DONNEGAN, Josh T. and Brittany (Wiggins), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
FELIX, Angel M. and Karla Figeroa, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
GROM, Ian M. and Karen (Wolgemuth), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 9.
HARBOLD, David C. and Marie (Scheuchenzuber), Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
HOOVER, Ardell and Delphine (Hurst), Robesonia, a son at home, Sept. 4.
LANZO, Julian M., and Isaac Philogene, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
McDONALD, Brandon D. and Rachael (Wheeler), East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 9.
McELDONEY, Layla, and Tyler Marx, New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Friday.
MECK, Philip and Janelle (Kauffman), Maryland, a daughter, Sept. 8
NATAL GUZMAN, Angela, and Jonathan M. Soto, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
NOLT, David and Eleanor (Leinbach), 140 Peters Road, New Holland, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
PAGAN, Ashley, and Edgardo Laboy, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 10.
PETRE, Ethan and Maria (Miller), New Ringgold, a son, at home, Sept. 10.
SAN MARTIN, Ryan and Catherine Krow, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 13.
SCOTT, William M. and Katie (Brumbach), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
SHANK, Ryan D. and Abigail (Hobson), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hoapital, Sept. 11.
SMUCKER, Elmer J. and Malinda F. (Esh), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Amos L. and Rebecca R. (Esh), 103 Vintage Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sarah, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Marcus F. and Sharon R. (King), 52 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Sept. 13.
VOYDIK, Emory J. and Katie (Kirst), Newmanstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 12.
ZIMMERMAN, Chad and Caroline (Stauffer), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Sept. 4.
ZIMMERMAN, Joshua and Joyce (Horning), Hamburg, a daughter, at home, Sept. 10.
ZOOK, Leroy and Suzie (Stoltzfus), Myerstown, a son, at home, Sept. 5.