BAKER, Levi J. and Katelynn (McCoy), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
BEILER, Benjamin and Sarah (King), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 16.
BEILER, Benual and Naomi (Beiler), 803 Vintage Road, Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 16.
BITTERMAN, Josh P. and Amber, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
BLAKLEY, Joshua R. and Cora, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
DECKER, Holly, Atglen, and Daniel S. Eldreth, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies hospital, Sept. 12.
ERMILUS, Mario and Melissa, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
FINKBINER, Caleb J. and Michelle (Ruby), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
GOMEZ, Christyan, and Jessica Bentancourt Perez, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
HILSHER, Amanda Enterline, and Shawn M. Gregg, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
HOOVER, Jonathan H. and Susan S. (Brubacher), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Sept. 16.
HORST, Jeremy R. and Brittany (Shiner), Palmyra, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
NISSLEY, Dustin R. and Jennifer, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
RIVERA VALEZ, Catherine, and Jorge Luis Rolon Davila, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Henry and Leah (Esh), 104 Farmdale Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Sept. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Joseph and Malinda (Fisher), 4715 Homeville Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Sept. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Leon and Anne, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sylvia (Miller), 1921A Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 16.
STRYBOS, Daniel M. and Sarah (Bell), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.