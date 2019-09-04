ALIOTTA, Michael A. and Caitlin (Reeder), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
ANTHONY, William and Casandra, Yoe, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
BURROWS, Kevin D., and Jessica Clouser, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
DE LA CRUZ PEREZ, Joel I., and Esthefany Reyes Guzman, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
ESCH, John and Rachel (King), 130 Cinder Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.
ESH, Omar and Martha (Esh), 353 Camargo Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 1.
FOX, Amber, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 1.
GAEDE, Ashley, and Barry Snodgrass Jr., Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
GLICK, Christian and Elizabeth (Fisher), 1767 Noble Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Aug. 28.
KILLIAN, Roger A. III and Amy (Thomas), Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
KING, Aaron and Barbie (King), 6600 N. Moscow Road, Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Sept. 3.
KING, John and Malinda (King), 181 Fairview Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 26.
KING, Michael and Ruthie (Stoltzfus), 4169 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, a son, at Reading Hospital, Aug. 26.
NEGRON, Mary-Beth, and Joseph F. Sturgill, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
OBER, Tiffany, and Kyle J. Haun Sr., Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Emanuel and Fannie (Stoltzfus), 903 Smyrna Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Aug. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Joseph and Lydia (King), 740 Sandstone Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Sept. 2.
THOMAS, Kyle D. and Amy (Buser), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 30.
WANNER, Travis E. and Karen (Auker), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 2.
ZOOK, Amos and Mattie (King), 138 Red Hill Road, Pequea, a son, at home, Sept. 2.