ARNOLD, Brandon S. and Katelyn (Macbeth), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
BEILER, Gideon E. and Naomi K. (Smoker), Newmanstowm, a son, at UPMC, Sept. 6.
BOWMAN, Josh T. and Jennifer, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
BRICKER, Kelsey, and Adam Hill, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 6.
CANNON, Lance and Starla Martin, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 6.
ESH, Emanuel and Martha (King), 1476 Flintville Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, Sept. 5.
FISHER, Stephen and Fannie (Stoltzfus), 5602 Street Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 6.
HOAK, Erika, and Miguel A. Puig-Garcell, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
KAIZAR, Thomas and Stephanie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
KING, Elam and Ruth (King), 529 Long Rifle Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Sept. 4.
LABANINO, Edith Ramirez, and Lesthur Javier Fuentez Fernandez, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
LAPP, Samuel S. and Annie (Zook), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 6.
MORALES, Vicente D. and Denisse Ruiz, Puerto Rico, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
NEUENSCHWANDER, Bryant K. and Lori C. (Rohrer), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 7.
SOURBER, Brian J. and Gabrielle (Shannon), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
STOLTZFUS, David and Emma (Lantz), 237 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Sept. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Annie (Stoltzfus), 55 Griest Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Sept. 6.
WAITE, Jennifer Lenhard, and Mitchel A. Bachman, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.