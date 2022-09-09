BELCZYK, Evan R. and Christy (Fiorentino), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
BURKHOLDER, Ammon S. and Jane M. (Zimmerman), Denver, a daughter, at home, Sept. 7.
CLINGER, Sarah A., and Ulysiss E. Torres, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
DEITRICH, Ashley, and Phillip R. Rittenhouse, Dover, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
ESH, Christ and Mary (King), 1620 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 2.
FISHER, Benjamin and Fannie (Beiler), 3406 Highpoint Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 3.
FISHER, David and Lena (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 8.
KING, Jacob and Martha (Riehl), 5227 Strasburg Pike, Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Sept. 7.
MARINAKIES, Maureen and Katie, Landisville, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
MUFTAHUDIEN, Jasoov Ahmad and Fazela Jasoov, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
SADLER, Bryce J. and Hannah (Hensley), Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Abram and Susie (Fisher), 277 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Sept. 3.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Maryann (Stoltzfus), 50 Heyberger Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob B. and Elizabeth F. (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Sept. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sadie Mae (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 7.
TRUPE, Mallory, Columbia, and Francis MCX Baum, Hellam, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
WENGRENOVICH, Scott D. and Emily (Hoover), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.