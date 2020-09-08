BALSAVAGE, Matthew Shane and Amanda (Perko), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 1.
BEILER, Ephraim and Mary (Lapp), 1602 Wheatland School Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Sept. 6.
BEILER, Jacob and Mary (Stoltzfus), 412 Rohrer Mill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
BLANK, John and Sylvia (King), 1190 Trout Run Road, Mount Joy, a son, at home, Sept. 4.
ESH, Emanuel and Amanda (Stoltzfus), 33 Parlett Road, Airville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 31.
FISHER, Daniel L. and Brooke, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 2.
GARBER, Asher F. and Monica (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
GARCIA, Yaima, and Alberto S. Lam Labernia, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
HULL, Josh and Mallary, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
KERN, Dayton and Jasmine (Clapper), 1692 Gish Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, Sept. 4.
KING, Steven and Emma (King), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 6.
LANTZ, Ammon and Mary Ellen (Blank), 550 W. Lime Rock Road, Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 31.
LAPP, Aaron and Mary (Fisher), 76 Morrison Mill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 1.
LOSS, Matthew and Laura, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Thursday.Sept 3.
MCLAIN, Veronika, and Anthony M. Lantz, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
MALDONADO, Taliza, Lancaster, and Hao-Henry D. Nguyen, Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
MENTZER, Marc S. and Blair (Kling), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
MILLER, Rachel, and Daniel Osborne, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 4.
NEWNAM, Dylan S. and Tori (Myers), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
ORTIZ, Priscilla, and Jermaine Crosby, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.
RANKIN, Kristy, and Justin Carroll, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.
RIEHL, Ivan and Mary (Weaver), 463 Lynch Road, New Holland, twin sons, at home, Aug. 31.
RITT, Amy, and Cole Discavage, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 5.
SOMERFIELD, Todd A. and Tiffany Takacs, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Saturday.
STAUFFER, Gregg A. and Celesta, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.
STEFFE, Matthew L. and Cierra, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.
STEWART, Joshua M. and Danielle (Chism), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
STOLTZFOOS, Caleb J. and Michaela (Weaver), Newmanstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Barbie (Lapp), 1680 Noble Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Fannie (Fisher), 703 Lewisville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Sarah (Miller), 152 Ferncrest Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 3.
TROCCOLI, James R. and Tracy (Hess), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
WITMER, Steve B. and Katherine (Meade), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 2.
ZOOK, Enos and Rebecca (Miller), 253 McCoury Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Sept. 3.