BEILER, Israel and Sadie (Lapp), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 5.
FISHER, Daniel and Rebecca (King), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Sept. 6.
LAPP, Aaron R. and Malinda E. (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 5.
LEHMAN, Trenton Michael and Olivia Joy (Beiler), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 3.
STOLTZFUS, David and Sallie (Stoltzfus), Airville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Isaac and Lydia (Beiler), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 6.
ZOOK, Jacob and Mary Ann (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 6.