ATIA, Sami and Martina Labib, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
COSGRAVE, Tanner and Natalie, Morgantown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
DECK, Michael E. and Megan, Reinholds, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 1.
GILL, Shayla, and Camrin Apostolakis, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 1.
HOFFER, Renton T. and Julie (Miller), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
KING, Jacob K. and Susie F. (Fisher), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 2.
MOYER, Chad and Christine (Leffel), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Reuben and Kylie Brubaker, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
TRUITT, Nathaniel R. and Stephanie (Rohrer), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
WEIDINGER, Peter J. and Afasen (Igyor), Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.