Lancaster County Births: Sept. 30, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link KAUFFMAN, Joel and Rosanne (Weaver), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 28.MARTIN, Jeffrey S. and Rhoda H. (Stauffer), Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 29. STOLTZTUS, Levi and Mary Ann (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 28. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster — Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births