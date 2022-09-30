Births logo

KAUFFMAN, Joel and Rosanne (Weaver), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 28.

MARTIN, Jeffrey S. and Rhoda H. (Stauffer), Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 29.

STOLTZTUS, Levi and Mary Ann (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 28.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags