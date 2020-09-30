AVILES, Kaylee, and Chance M. Phillips, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.
EBERSOLE, Daryl L. and Alisha (Sangrey), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.
ESH, Michael and Rebecca, New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 26.
FUHRMAN, Corey M. and Jennifer (Sindall), East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
GALARZA, Angelyssa, and Toussaint Mejia, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 22
GEHMAN, Jeremy B. and Lisa (Bollinger), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.
GOMEZ, Antony R. and Lisandra Negron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
MARTIN, Matthew L. and Lindsey (Kepiro), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.
RENNINGER, Scott A. and Brittany (Graybill), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.
RUBENSTINE, Kevin M. and Jamie (Hohn), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.
STOLTZFUS, John Lee and Mamie (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Set. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Susanne (Esh), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 29.
ZIMMERMAN, Lawrence M. and Catherine M. (Shirk), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Sept. 28.