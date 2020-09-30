Births logo

AVILES, Kaylee, and Chance M. Phillips, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

EBERSOLE, Daryl L. and Alisha (Sangrey), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

ESH, Michael and Rebecca, New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 26.

FUHRMAN, Corey M. and Jennifer (Sindall), East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.

GALARZA, Angelyssa, and Toussaint Mejia, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 22

GEHMAN, Jeremy B. and Lisa (Bollinger), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

GOMEZ, Antony R. and Lisandra Negron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.

MARTIN, Matthew L. and Lindsey (Kepiro), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.

RENNINGER, Scott A. and Brittany (Graybill), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

RUBENSTINE, Kevin M. and Jamie (Hohn), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.

STOLTZFUS, John Lee and Mamie (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Set. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Steven and Susanne (Esh), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 29.

ZIMMERMAN, Lawrence M. and Catherine M. (Shirk), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Sept. 28.

