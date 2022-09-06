BEILER, Aaron and Bena (Stoltzfus), 3810 Steelville Road, Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 31.
BEILER, Aaron and Rebecca (Esh), 138 Hutchinson Road, West Grove, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.
BEILER, Amos and Sadie (Beiler), Manheim, a son, at home, Aug. 31.
BEILER, Samuel and Esther (Petersheim), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 1.
BLEECHER, John Paul and Emily, Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
CANDELARIO, Josue Tobias and Lizbeth (Cruz), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
DIAZ ARROYO, Nephtali and Karolay Aldare, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 29.
FISHER, Omar S. and Mary P. (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 31.
FREDERICK, Shawn R. and Megan, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
HASSEL, Douglas R. and Marah, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
HUYARD, Elam and Annie (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 30.
HUYARD, Samuel and Katie (Stoltzfus), 1843 High Point Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Sept. 1.
LEHMAN, Alfred and Carolyn (Brubaker), Columbia, a son, at home, Sept. 1.
MATEO, Efrain and Tiarra (Morris-Williams), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 31.
NOLT, Caleb and Karlie, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 29.