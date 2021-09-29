ARNDT, Victor and Michelle, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 19.
BEILER, Mose Jay and Susan (Petersheim), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.
BISHOP, Maurice and Ginia, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
COLON-ALVARADO, Silmary, York, and Javier Santiago Alfaro, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.
CRONK, Darren L. and Abby (Myer), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
DIEHL, Clifford A. and Heather, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.
FREY, Matthew L. and Attie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 22.
HINKLE, Colton J. and Mandy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 20.
JOHNSON, David and Sara (Hake), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 27.
KLEINFELTER, Justin R. and Christine (Cook), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
LEHMAN, Matthew S. and Emily (Campbell), Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
PEREZ-RIVERA, Wilfred and Karin Perez-Gonzalez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
RICE, Joey and Natalie Schneider, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 25.
RUHNKE, Brody J. and Melanie, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 22.