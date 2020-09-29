BAIR, Stanley D. and Julie Ann (Nolt), Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 28.
BATZEL, Scott I. and Amanda (Kramer), Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 22.
ESCOBAR, Isabel Alexis, and Peter Odney, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
FLAUD, Dwilyn G. and Crystal (King), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
HESS, Shane M. and Stacy (Butt), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
HOOVER, Mahlon M. and Janet M. (Weaver), Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 26.
LIPPART, Joseph C. and Rebecca (Wenger), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
RIVERA, Destiny M., and Anthony J. Ortiz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
STOLTZFUS, John Arlan and Rosa (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 27.
VEET, Samantha Jo, and Christopher J. Tulanowski, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
ZIEGLER, Reuben and Mallory (Hess), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 28.