FISHER, Steve and Esther (King), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Sept. 27.
GOOD, Shawn Andrew and Carmen Lynnae (Musser), Newmanstown, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Sept. 26. Maternal grandparents are Derlyn and Karen Musser, Manheim.
KING, Gideon E. and Rachel K. (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at home, Sept. 26.
LIRA, Sergio and Julia (Barge), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 27.
PIPER, Luke and Elise (Pure), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 24.
STOLTZFOOS, David and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Sept. 25.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Emma, 140 Robbins Lane, Biglerville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 25.
ZIMMERMAN, Leslie W. and Jolynda R. (Horst), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 26.
ZOOK, Benjamin L. and Mary Z. (Zook), Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 27.