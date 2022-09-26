BELVILLE, Korissa Marie, and Phillip Londel Bryant Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 21.
CANESTRARE, Aaron and Tanisa Ayala, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 21.
KING, Leroy and Mary (King), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 24.
KURTZ, Lance and Justine (Bright), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Barbara (Glick), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 24.
WEAVER, Galen and Rosene (Zimmerman), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Sept. 24.
WEAVER, Paul David and Rosanne (Martin), Stevens, a son, at home, Sept. 24.
WICKERSHAM, Ryan and Christina (McLaughlin), Denver, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 23.
ZOOK, Enos and Miriam (Lapp), Christiana, a son, at home, Sept. 24.