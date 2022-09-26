Births logo

BRUBACHER, Michael and Katrina (Martin), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 21.

HIPPENSTEEL, Danielle, and Jason Brackney, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Sept. 23.

KALENKOSKI, Jonathan and Melissa, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 20.

