Lancaster County Births: Sept. 24, 2021 LANCASTERONLINE | Staff Sep 24, 2021 STOLTZFUS, Abner and Lydia (Fisher), Peach Bottom, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 22. ZIMMERMAN, Nelson B. and Orpha (Burkholder), Stevens, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 20.