BEILER, Jacob and Lydia (Miller), 552 Lloyds Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Sept. 21.
BLANK, Reuben and Sylvia (Ebersol), 627 Barren Road, Oxford, twin daughters, at home, Sept. 18.
BOPP, Lawrence and Zachary Frantz, Landisville, a daughter, at Geisinger Medical Center, Sept. 3.
FISHER, David and Lydia (Esh), 515 Strasburg Road, Paradise, a daughter, at home, Sept. 19.
GLICK, Wilmer and Leasha (Folk), 404 Beechdale Road, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Sept. 15.
GROFF, Greg and Amber (Miller), 350 Old Blue Rock Road, Millersville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 19.
KING, Henry and Rachel (Smucker), 822 Buck Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Sept. 18.
MARTIN, Kevin and Kristine, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 18.
NOLT, Gary S. and Karen L. (Brubacker), Lititz, a son, at home, Sept. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Annie (Stoltzfus), 55 Griest Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Emma (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 22.
WISE, Keisha, and Carlos Santiago-Henry, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 19.
ZOOK, Samuel and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 21.