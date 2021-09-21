Births logo

BLANK, Emanuel and Mary (Smucker), Gap, a son, at home, Sept. 20.

SNYDER, Stephen and Melisa Keinard, Lititz, a son, at home, Sept. 19.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Malinda (Beiler), Strasburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 19.

