BEILER, John and Mary (Glick), 1345 Lloyds Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Sept. 18.
ESH, Aaron and Linda (Stoltzfus), 152 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 15.
ESH, Amos and Ruth (Blank), 848 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Sept. 18.
FISHER, Henry B. and Barbara F. (Stoltzfoos), 43 Hopkins Mill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Sept. 19.
FISHER, Melvin and Barbie (Esh), Cochranville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 18.
GLICK, Samuel and Fannie (King), 2361 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
HARVEY, Thomas and Danielle (McGee), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 17.
HIGH, Mervin M. and Vanita J. (Martin), Myerstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 19.
KING, Ephraim and Martha (Beiler), 3221 W. Newport Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
KING, Gideon and Lydia (Miller), 5469 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, a son, at home, Sept. 13.
KING, Isaac and Lydia (Stoltzfus), 586 Cullen Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Sept. 17.
KING, Ivan and Ruth Ann (Lapp), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Sept. 19.
KING, J. Elmer and Amanda (King), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 20.
KING, Levi and Linda (Esh), 137 Hollow Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.
LAPP, Daniel and Rachel (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 17.
LAPP, Jonas and Mattie (Fisher), 471 Church Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 13.
SITES, Samantha, and Adam E. Hess, Leola, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Alvin and Sarah (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 19.
STOLTZFUS, Amos E. and Lena S. (Miller), 125 W. Center Square Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Sept 16..
STOLTZFUS, David S. and Malinda S. (Stoltzfus), 146 Rosedale Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Sept. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Ivan and Sadie Lynn (Smucker), 5097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, a son, at home, Aug. 28.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Annie (Beiler), 90 W. Posey Road, Airville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 18.
STOLTZFUS, John and Esther (Zook), 394 Chrome Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Sept. 13.