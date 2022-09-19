ECKERT, Timothy Donald and Meka Elizabeth, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 14.
EMIG, Michael and Noel, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 15.
ESCH, Jacob Jay and Barbara Jane (Fisher), Strasburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 17.
ESCH, Sam and Rachel Marie (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 17.
ESH, John and Alisha (Rutt), Coatesville, a son, at home, Sept. 19.
ESH, Samuel A. and Linda M. (Stoltzfus), 849 Strasburg Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Sept. 19.
FAUST, Adam W. and Christina, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 16.
GIBSON, Samuel and Brandi, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 16.
GRAMLEY, Travis D. and Melissa (Jeffers), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 15.
GRAVER, Tifani, and Tyler Harrison, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 15.
KING, Jacob Miller and Sarah Mae King (Peachey), York, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 15.
MERCADO, Jacob D. and Melissa (Metzger), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
MONTEGARI, Jessica, and Emil De Leon-Acosta, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 16.
ROBERTHS, Salomon and Mathana Simeus, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.