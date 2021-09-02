BEILER, Enos and Martha (Fisher), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 31.
BEITTEL, Corbin S. and Alana (Droege), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
BRUBAKER, Nicholas and Caroline, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
CALO VEGA, Dalyshka S., and Yordy Perez Martinez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
GREHTREX, David F. and Lauren (Schlegel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
KEAYS, William L. and Nicole (Miles), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 29.
KOZLOWSKI, Angela, and Braxton L. Kramer, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
MARTIN, Jason and Rachel (Martin), East Earl, a son, at home, Sept. 1.
MCFERREN, Shane Haertter and Kelly (Larahan), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 29.
MERA, Tony and Kathryn, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 27.
MOISE, Celine, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 27.
MORRISON, Robin, and Joshua A. Myers, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
REHUS, Kelly, and Timothy A. Butler, Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 29.
RIEHL, Jake K. and Katie (King), Oxford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Martha (Lapp), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 31.
WALK, John K. and Samantha, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
WALTHER, Stephanie, and Doug A. Daniels, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 27.
WITMYER, Danielle, and Kyle A. Smith, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 30.
YOUNDT, Jordan and Jenn, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 27.