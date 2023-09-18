ALEXANDRE, Hitlaire and Kettie Pierre, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
BECKETT, Raymond III and Jenna Mitchell, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 15.
BEILER, Samuel E. and Rebecca Z. (Zook), Gordonville, a son, at home, Sept. 17.
DARIYCHUK, David V. and Madison (Glick), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.
EBERSOLE, John Amos and Emma B. (Stoltzfus), Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Sept. 17.
ESH, Melvin and Mary (Beiler), Delta, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 16.
GLICK, Jonas and Becky, Leola, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 15.
GIGGER, Mariah, and Cameron M. Sensenig, Hellam, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
KAUFFMAN, Benuel and Anna Marie (King), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Sept. 5.
KING, Mervin K. and Sara G. (Esh), Strasburg, a son, at home, Sept. 17.
MARTIN, Darryl L. and Shirley, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.
MENSZAK, Tim R. and Morgan (Scarpati), Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
MUNIZ-HERNANDEZ, Zorayalis, and Michael Joseph Velazquez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.
RIEHL, Eli and Esther (Allgyer), New Holland, a son, at home, Sept. 15.
RIVERA, Rosamaria, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
SLATER, Andrew M. and Lydia, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Lydia (Stoltzfus), 2055 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Sept. 13.