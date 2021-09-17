AMOS, Nicholas and Katie, Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
BEILER, Isaac E. and Katie, Drumore, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 15.
BENDER, Connor M. and Katlyn (Smith), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
BENNETT, Jacqueline, and Rhen Zerbe, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.
BOWMAN, Scott and Kayla, Ronks, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
CRONE, Emily, and Michael P. Mixell, Middletown, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
EMERICH, Amy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
FREY, Kere L. and Jael (Epple), Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
HIBSHMAN, Chris and Taylor, Myerstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
KEENER, Jonathan D. and Jacqueline (Coe), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
KLAIPS, Michael A. and Marian, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
MEGARO, Salvatore M. and Kayla, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
OBERHOLTZER, Abram J. and Karin Ingelis (Ahlseen), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
RAMOS, Kassandra, and Zyi-Mir Hines, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
REYES, Erika, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
RODRIGUEZ, Angela, Manheim, and Luke A. McFarren, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 11.
SMUCKER, Gideon and Salome, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.
STRAWSER, Clark A. and Kaitlyn (Chambers), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.
STOUCH, Matthew J. and Kailey (Fesenmyer), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 9.
WASHEL, Mitchell and Jennifer, Reinholds, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.