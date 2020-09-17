Births logo

BURKHART, Tony M., and Allison (Gerhart), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.

DEMKO, Ray and Sara, Morgantown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.

DEVOE, Laurie, and Steven Miller, West Grove, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.

FUNK, Jessalyn, and Quenton Valentin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.

HORST, Jared and Amanda, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.

JUAREZ, Gleidi Yomara Vicente, and Nazario Ramos Cabrera, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.

LAUKHOFF, Shawna, and Michael Ault, New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 14.

LIBERATISCIOLI, Andrew M. and Kimberly (Wiley), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 13.

MARTON, David P. and Kaci (Snader), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 12.

NOLT, Samuel and Ada Mae (Shirk), East Earl, a son, at home, Sept. 15.

SERRATA, Silvana, Philadelphia, and Jhon Marquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 14.

