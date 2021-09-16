Births logo

BEILER, Aaron and Rebecca (Stoltzfoos), 163 Schoolhouse Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Sept. 14.

BEILER, Abner and Naomi (Stoltzfus), 361 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 14.

BEILER, Alvin and Susan (Zook), Narvon, a son, at home, Sept. 13.

ESCH, Henry and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 134 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Sept. 9.

ESH, Michael and Kathryn (Esh), 5827 Lincoln Highway, Gap, a son, at home, Sept. 12.

FISHER, John and Lydia (Blank), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 14.

FISHER, Norman S. and Freda M. (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at home, Sept. 14.

HUYARD, Daniel and Katie (Stoltzfus), 672 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, a son, at home, Sept. 15.

STOLTZFUS, John Jr. and Elizabeth (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sadie Lynn (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Sept. 14.

VEGA, Sheryl, and Zachary C. Reynolds, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.

WHITMAN, Kaitlyn, and Denny Cooper, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 9.

ZIEMER, Eric M. and Jessica (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.

