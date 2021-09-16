BEILER, Aaron and Rebecca (Stoltzfoos), 163 Schoolhouse Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
BEILER, Abner and Naomi (Stoltzfus), 361 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
BEILER, Alvin and Susan (Zook), Narvon, a son, at home, Sept. 13.
ESCH, Henry and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 134 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Sept. 9.
ESH, Michael and Kathryn (Esh), 5827 Lincoln Highway, Gap, a son, at home, Sept. 12.
FISHER, John and Lydia (Blank), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 14.
FISHER, Norman S. and Freda M. (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at home, Sept. 14.
HUYARD, Daniel and Katie (Stoltzfus), 672 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, a son, at home, Sept. 15.
STOLTZFUS, John Jr. and Elizabeth (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sadie Lynn (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Sept. 14.
VEGA, Sheryl, and Zachary C. Reynolds, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
WHITMAN, Kaitlyn, and Denny Cooper, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 9.
ZIEMER, Eric M. and Jessica (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 3.