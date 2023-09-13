BLANK, Elam and Mary (Smucker), 641 Buck Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Sept. 9.
BURKHOLDER, Chad Ryan and Ruth Anna, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 10.
ESCH, Stevie and Katie (Lapp), 134 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Sept. 10.
ESH, Ervin and Rachel (Lantz), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 11.
GLICK, Ervin Lee and Sarann L. (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Sept. 9.
HOOVER, Jerry M. and Alta R. (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at home, Sept. 10.
LAPP, John and Linda (King), 228A Gibblesville Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Sept. 7.
RIEHL, David and Rachel (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 10.
STOLTZFUS, Benjamin and Sarah (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 2
STOLTZFUS, Ivan and Linda (Petersheim), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Sept. 12.
ZOOK, John and Katie (Glick), Brogue, a son, at home, Sept. 8.