BEILER , Amos B. and Naomi K. (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Sept. 9.
BEILER , Daniel S. and Miriam (Smucker), Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 10.
BEILER , Jacob and Barbie (Smucker), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 11.
FISHER , Melvin S. and Mary F. (Smucker), 132 Academy Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 11.
KING , David S. and Anna L. (Esh), 345 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Sept. 10.
KING , John and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Drumore, a son, at Birth Care & Family
Health Services, Sept. 11.
MUSSER , Kenton and Laura (Burkholder), Stevens, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Sept. 11.
MYER , Jason and Sara (Burns), Gordonville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 30.
STOLTZFUS , John and Marilynn (Beiler), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 11.