BEILER, Dustin R. and Milagro, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.
BURT, Kenneth and Brittany (Macey), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
CHANG, Calvin W. and Michaela (Firestone), Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
FISHER, Ivan and Barbie (Kauffman), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 8.
MILLER, Sylvan G. and Mary E., Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 9.
PEIRCE, Justin and Sheena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
PETERSHEIM, John S. Jr. and Mima K. (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a daughter, at home, Sept. 9.
ROBINSON, Jessica, and Thomas Houseal, Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 8.
