BEILER, Jacob and Rachel (Beiler), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 9.
GRAVES, Caleb R. and Miriam W. Kungu, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
HARTMAN, Joseph L. and Kelsey (Bistline), York, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 9.
KELLY, Patrick J. and Caitlin (Miller), Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 6.
KING, Samuel and Mary (King), New Providence, a daughter, at home, Sept. 9.
KOEHLER, Matthew S. and Laura (Herr), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 6.
LANGSETH, Tucker M. and Kaylyn (Ringso), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
MALAVE, Gabriel A. and Cheyenne (Lewis), Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 1.
MILES, Michael R. and Allyson (Smoker), Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
PACIFIQUE, Amuor and Mericuria Mbagayimana, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
PARRA, Francisco and Jocelyn Covarrubias, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 7.
RIVERA, Angel and Ifesayo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.
ZOOK, Levi and Amanda (Petersheim), Manheim, a son, at home, Sept. 9.