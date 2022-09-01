FISHER, Aaron and Nancy (Lapp), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 31.
KING, John and Mary Kate (Lapp), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
KIRKLAND, Sherese, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 28.
MONTGOMERY, Elaysia, Harrisburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 31.
PARIS, Mackenzie L. and Hannah (Reese), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
SEIBERT, Cody and Anissa, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 27.
STOLTZFUS, John and Lizzie (Miller), Mount Joy, a son, at home, Aug. 31.