FISHER, Leon and Mary Sue (Stoltzfus), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.
GLICK, Levi and Lydia (Lapp), Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
KAUFFMAN, Joseph and Linda (Stoltzfus), Oxford, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 30.
MILLER, Glen and Ada Mae (Hoover), Ephrata, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 31.
PETERSHEIM, Michael and Kathryn (Esh), Atglen, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 30.
RIEHL, David and Rebecca (Lapp), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.
RIEHL, Reuben K. and Esther D. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 29.
SMUCKER, Ivan and Elizabeth (Fisher), East Earl, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
ZOOK, Andrew and Linda (Esh), Pequea, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.