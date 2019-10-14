BEILER, John and Ruth (Beiler), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 8.
BYORICK, Ryan and Andrea, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
DECKER, William and Danielle, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
FISHER, Jeremy and Grace (Sudduth), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 10.
PINKNEY, Darrel S. and April (Summers), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
SAVAGE, James and Zyaira (Reeves), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.
SHAIEBLY, Jay K. and Kerri, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Allen R. and Anna Mae (Kauffman), New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 10.
YOUNG, Stephen C. and Sophia (Huber), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 7.