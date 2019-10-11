FISHER, Isreal and Annie (Beiler), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 6.
GLICK, David and Emma (Smucker), 642 Old Wilmington Road, Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
HUYARD, David and Esther (Smoker), 6151 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, a son, at home, Oct. 9.
KING, James and Anita (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Oct. 9.
SMUCKER, Samuel and Rachel (Zook), Kinzers, a son, at home, Oct. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Omar and Mary (Petersheim), Cochranville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Services, Oct. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Susie (King), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Services, Oct. 9.
ZIMMERMAN, Alvin W. and Linda H. (Zimmerman), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 8.
ZOOK, Jordan J. and Miranda S. (Esh), 515 Highpointe Drive, Denver, a son, at home, Oct. 7.