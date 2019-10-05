BEILER, Levi S. and Ruth Ann (Fisher), Gordonville, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
EBERSOL, Andrew and Mary Jane (Stoltzfus), Airville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 4.
ESCH, Samuel M. and Lena K. (Stoltzfus), 1324A Village Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
KINSINGER, Stevie S. and Malinda (Blank), Gordonville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 3.
KLINE, Jonathan and Stephanie (Martin), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 3.
MARTIN, Joshua M. and Darla W., Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 3.
MUSSER, Simeon and Elizabeth, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.
SHOFFSTALL, Brianna Marie, and Jerrice Lamar Stokes Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer S. and Barbara S. (Stoltzfus), 329 Millwood Road, Gap, a daughter, at home, Oct. 3.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sarah (Fisher), Gordonville, a son, at home, Oct. 3.
WITWER, Daniel R. and Laurie (Zeager), Akron, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 3.