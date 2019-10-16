Births logo
BAKER, Matthew and Nichole (Candelaria), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 12.

BASHAM, Trevor and Lea Jay (Jumalon), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 12.

KING, Ivan and Susie (Kauffman), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 14.

KING, Marcus and Ida (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.

LAPP, Aaron and Rachel (Fisher), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 15.

SHANK, Brian S. and Virginia (Hole), Womelsdorf, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, oct. 14.

WEAVER, Justin and Andrea (Slater), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, oct. 13.