BEILER, Amos B. and Hannah M. (Stoltzfus), 138 Pinnacle Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, Oct. 5.
GIBERSON, Patrick and Emma (Engle), Bainbridge, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.
GROSS, Nicholas and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 2.
HOOVER, Cody and Alexandra (Roden), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle, Oct. 4.
LAPP, Daniel K. and Naomi F. (Stoltzfus), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 4.
LAPP, Samuel and Miriam (King), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 4.
MILLER, Aaron and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Cochranville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 4.
MURIITHI, Mareus, Nairobi, Kenya, and Jordan (Weaver), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 5.
PETERSHEIM, Emanuel K. and Katie E. (Stoltzfus), 777 Georgetown Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Oct. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas and Annie (Glick), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 5.