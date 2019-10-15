Births logo
BALLANTINE, Fabian and Nicole (Plank), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 13.

BENJAMIN, Ayana, and Antoine Aluqdah, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 5.

BOLEY, Kevin S. and Nicole (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

CASTILLO, Jordalys, and Austin James Curtiss, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

HACKMAN, Brandon M. and Kathryn (Meluskey), Bainbridge, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

HENDERSON, Christopher J. and Joline (Worrall), West Grove, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

HORWATH, Richard D. and S. Estella, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

HOUSTON, Todd C. and Willhelmine, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

JONES, Joshua and Allison, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 5.

KING, John and Fannie Ruth, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 4.

MARTIN, Wilmer and Phyllis (Rudolph), 100 Resh Road, Reinholds, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.

MONTALVO, Christmas, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 5.

PAETZ, Laura, and Alex M. Fischer, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

REIFF, Aaron G. and Cherie M. (Witmer), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.

ROLLINSON, Morgan, Lancaster, and Chris Middlecamp, Whiteford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

STOVER, Zachary M. and Brooke Jones, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

SUBADI, Nar B. and Sandhys Chettri, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

SWIGER, Charles L. and Andrea (Henry), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

TONGEL, Mark J. and Michelle (Melchiore), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

ZEIGLER, Dustin N. and Danielle, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

ZIMMERMAN, Wilmer and Dorcas (Zimmerman), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 13.