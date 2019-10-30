Births logo
ASHCRAFT, Ronald Mason and Elizabeth Ann, Pine Grove, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.

BEILER, Abner and Naomi (Stoltzfus), 361 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.

BEILER, Benuel S. and Linda F. (Fisher), 1155 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.

BEILER, Solomon F. and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.

BLANK, John K. and Rebecca K. (King), Narvon, a son, at home, Oct. 28.

CLAWGES, Desmond A. and Yaideliz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

FISHER, David S. and Maribeth (Beiler), Ronks, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.

FOUGHT, Nathan N. and Chelsea (Lemke), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

HEINLY, Justin T. and Erin (Bender), Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.

IRIZARRY, Sahira, and Jose D. Maldonado, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

KING, Daniel and Rachel (Stoltzfus), 78 Locust Lane, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.

KRATZ, Evan L. and Kelsey (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.

LENGEMAN, David A. and Molly (Weldon), Strasburg, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.

LOPEZ, Jasmine, and Darius P. Espinosa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

LOZANO, Janelli, and Christopher Tucker, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.

METZLER, Vincent S. and Nicole, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

MILLER, John and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 331 Wilson Mill Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.

NEWSWANGER, Anthony and Lorelle (Shirk), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.

RIEHL, Samuel S. and Barbara S. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 28.

ROCES, Rio, and Titus J. Marburger, East Earl, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

ROSADO, Emily, and Kaleb J. Wanner, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

SALGADO-AGUIRRE, Issette M., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

SHIPE, Adam M. and Jacquelyn (Muscalus), Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

STOLTZFUS, Aaron S. and Leah Mae (Fisher), 5200 Old Strasburg Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Oct. 28.

STOLTZFUS, David and Emma (Lantz), 237 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.

STOLTZFUS, Jason R. and Johanna (Lasak), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

WARFEL, Strickland and Elizabeth (Ranck), New Holland, a son, at home, Oct. 27.

WENGER, Jordan Dale and Corinne (Betancourt), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, oct. 26.