ASHCRAFT, Ronald Mason and Elizabeth Ann, Pine Grove, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.
BEILER, Abner and Naomi (Stoltzfus), 361 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.
BEILER, Benuel S. and Linda F. (Fisher), 1155 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, a daughter, at home, Oct. 21.
BEILER, Solomon F. and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.
BLANK, John K. and Rebecca K. (King), Narvon, a son, at home, Oct. 28.
CLAWGES, Desmond A. and Yaideliz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
FISHER, David S. and Maribeth (Beiler), Ronks, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.
FOUGHT, Nathan N. and Chelsea (Lemke), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
HEINLY, Justin T. and Erin (Bender), Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
IRIZARRY, Sahira, and Jose D. Maldonado, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
KING, Daniel and Rachel (Stoltzfus), 78 Locust Lane, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
KRATZ, Evan L. and Kelsey (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
LENGEMAN, David A. and Molly (Weldon), Strasburg, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 27.
LOPEZ, Jasmine, and Darius P. Espinosa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
LOZANO, Janelli, and Christopher Tucker, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 26.
METZLER, Vincent S. and Nicole, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
MILLER, John and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 331 Wilson Mill Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.
NEWSWANGER, Anthony and Lorelle (Shirk), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.
RIEHL, Samuel S. and Barbara S. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Oct. 28.
ROCES, Rio, and Titus J. Marburger, East Earl, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
ROSADO, Emily, and Kaleb J. Wanner, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
SALGADO-AGUIRRE, Issette M., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
SHIPE, Adam M. and Jacquelyn (Muscalus), Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron S. and Leah Mae (Fisher), 5200 Old Strasburg Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Oct. 28.
STOLTZFUS, David and Emma (Lantz), 237 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Oct. 28.
STOLTZFUS, Jason R. and Johanna (Lasak), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
WARFEL, Strickland and Elizabeth (Ranck), New Holland, a son, at home, Oct. 27.
WENGER, Jordan Dale and Corinne (Betancourt), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, oct. 26.