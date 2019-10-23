BARRETT, Rebecca, and Shannon Nickerson, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.
GREEN, Shaquana, and Jonathan Pomales, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
GROVE, Katelyn D., and Jeffrey A. Gibble, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16.
KING, Amos and Martha Joy (Zook), Lancaster, a son, at home, Oct. 21.
KING, J. Lawrence and Joyce (Van der Zee), Denver, two boys and a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital Oct. 15.
PELAEZ, Luis A. and Grace J., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 16.
REDCAY, Matthew and Kaitlyn, Reinholds, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 19.
SWEIGART, Justin M. and Amanda (Miller), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 21.
STOLTZFUS, John and Marilynn (Beiler), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 21.