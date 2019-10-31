COOK, Brett and Lindsey (Yeo), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 27.
DARRENKAMP, Ryan and Emily Giorgio, Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.
DAVIS, Terrell LaPaul and Jennifer Sadie (Morgan), Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 27.
DONGHIA, Michael S. and Mollie, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 28.
ESH, Jesse and Rachel (Glick), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Oct. 29.
HEAPS, Amanda Smith, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.
JOCHUM, Stephen J. and Jill (Stauffer), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 28.
PETERSHEIM, Calvin F. and Miriam K. (Blank), 1273 Springville Road, East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 30.
SNYDER, Lamar W. and Joanne R. (Burkholder), Mohnton, a son, at home, Oct. 30.
SNYDER, Ryan and Kimberly, Mountville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob T. and Barbara (Glick), Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 29.
STUART, Jeffrey P. and Marites, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 27.