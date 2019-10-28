Births logo
ACOSTA CUEBAS, Carmen I., and Jonathan Castro Vazquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

BROWN, Keith T. and Kailyn (Ethriedge), Bainbridge, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

CAPUTO, Alysian, and Dontaye Hobbs, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

CINTRON-VIDAL, Blanca, and Luis Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 22.

GROSS, Hannah, and William R. Picatagi, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

HORST, Landon L. and Janel (Nolt), Reinholds, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

JOHNSON, Meghan, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

KING, Christian and Katie (King), 805 Stively Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Oct. 24.

KING, Gideon L. and Fannie S. (Glick), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.

KING, Jeremy S. and Bailey M., Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

KING, Joseph and Esther (Esch), 99 Rynear Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

MARTIN, Randal S. and Caitlin (Martin), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 25.

MILLER, Abram and Lizzie (King), 404 Springhill Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 24.

O'QUINN, Matt and Koreena (Heim), 17 Pine Grove Ave., Airville, a daughter, at home Oct. 25.

POFF, Jerred M. and Chelsea (Weik), Windsor, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

RENFER, Eric and Janet, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

RIKER, Harley and Kristen, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

ROHRER, J. Lamar and Kira (Mylin), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 23.

SMUCKER, Amos F. and Elizabeth S. (Stoltzfus), Narvon/Dornsife, a daughter, at home, Oct. 25.

STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Malinda (Esh), 83 Academy Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Oct. 19.

STOLTZFUS, Jonas and Emma (Esh), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Norman B Jr. and Barbie A. (Esh), 321 Keneagy Hill Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Oct. 27.

ZOOK, Henry and Feenie (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 25.