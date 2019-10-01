ATKINS, Leah, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.
CRADDOCK, Joel P. and Laura (Weaver), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.
CRAIN, Thomas R. and Marlena (Johnson), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 25.
GEBHARD, Tracy, and Seth A. Bailer, Dover, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
GEESAMAN, Adam R. and Emily (Bingeman), Akron, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 29.
KING, David B. and Elizabeth (Zook), 2020 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Sept. 29.
KING, Eli Z. and Barbara S. (Beiler), 5405 Amish Road, Gap, a son, at home, Sept. 30.
MARTIN, Robert and Monica (Hughes), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 28.
MUSSER, Michael S. and Amanda (Zimmerman), Rehrersburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 29.
RHINEER, Ashley, Quarryville, a daughter, at Sept. 25.
STRAUSBAUGH, Patrick W. and Joy (Ruhl), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 27.