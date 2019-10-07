Births logo
ALEXANDER, Steven and Ashley, East Lampeter, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

ECKERT, Gregory K. and Nakia, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

GROFF, Matthew C. and Esther (Trimble), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

HAWLEY, Lee R. and Megan (Groff), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

KEOUGH, Sean P. and Emily, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

MARRERO, Normarys, and Wilfredo Perez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

MASENGO, Sibu, and Anjelique Nduwimana, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

MCELHANY, Dawson W. and Shannon (Appel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

MCGARRY, Kevin T. and Laura, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

NAVARRO NIVAR, Edilania, and Joel A. Lorenzo Leonardo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

NIEVES, VicMarie, and Juan Manuel Guadalupe, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

RANCK, Adam and Megan, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

RUDER, Kyle and Kelley, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

TANGERT, Ian R. and Emily (Molzahn), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

TROY , Mimi, and Anthony N. Lane Sr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

YINGST, Jessica, and Shane R. Trimble, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

YURO, Morgan Ashekian, and Daniel C. Keich, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.