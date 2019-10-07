ALEXANDER, Steven and Ashley, East Lampeter, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
ECKERT, Gregory K. and Nakia, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
GROFF, Matthew C. and Esther (Trimble), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.
HAWLEY, Lee R. and Megan (Groff), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
KEOUGH, Sean P. and Emily, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
MARRERO, Normarys, and Wilfredo Perez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
MASENGO, Sibu, and Anjelique Nduwimana, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
MCELHANY, Dawson W. and Shannon (Appel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
MCGARRY, Kevin T. and Laura, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.
NAVARRO NIVAR, Edilania, and Joel A. Lorenzo Leonardo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
NIEVES, VicMarie, and Juan Manuel Guadalupe, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
RANCK, Adam and Megan, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
RUDER, Kyle and Kelley, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.
TANGERT, Ian R. and Emily (Molzahn), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
TROY , Mimi, and Anthony N. Lane Sr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.
YINGST, Jessica, and Shane R. Trimble, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.
YURO, Morgan Ashekian, and Daniel C. Keich, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.