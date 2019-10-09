HOOVER, Cleason W. and Cheryl R. (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Oct. 7.
HOOVER, Curvin S. and Lisa Z. (Zimmerman), East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 7.
IRWIN, Matthew C. and Katlyn M. (Musser), East Petersburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 7.
MULHOLLAND, Justin C. and Ashley (Hartman), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 5.
PETERSHEIM, Sylvan B. and Mary Jane (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Oct. 6.
SHIRK, Kevin L. and Lois Ann (Burkholder), a son, at home, Oct. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Omar A. and Mary (Petersheim), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Oct. 8.
URBAN, Kenneth and Lacey (Abel), Marietta, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 7.
WAGNER, Daniel and Angeline (Malate), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 6.
WEAVER, Joel R. and Kimberly (Martin), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 7.
YODER, Gideon K. and Linda (Miller), Willow Street, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 8.
ZIMMERMAN, Leon and Rose Anna (Hoover), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 2.