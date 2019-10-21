BEILER, Aaron and Rebecca (Stoltzfoos), 163 Schoolhouse Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Oct. 12.
EBERSOL, Jacob and Lizzie (Stoltzfus), 1226 A Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.
ESH, Emanuel and Martha (King), 1476 Flintville Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, Oct. 14.
ESH, Enos and Linda (King), 175 Pencroft Drive North, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Oct. 15.
FINKBINER, Sean D. and Katelyn (Williams), Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 19.
FISHER, Gideon and Sylvia Z. (Riehl), Quarryville, a son, at home, Oct. 19.
GLICK, Jonathan and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 18.
GREEN, Violet E., Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 20.
HUBER, John M. and Lauran A. (Anspach), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 16.
KING, Amos and Rachel (Miller), 84 Truce Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Oct. 17.
KING, Benuel and Sarah (Ebersol), 450 Solanco Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Oct. 16.
LAPP, Ephraim and Rebecca (Esh), 170 Highland Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Oct. 17.
LAPP, John S. and Linda (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 18.
NEUSTADTER, Nate and Darlene (Bitterman), 5 Frogtown Lane, Pequea, a daughter and son, at home, Oct. 12.
PETERSHEIM, Chester and Ida (King), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 19.
RIEHL, John S. and Sadie Mae (Glick), Kinzers, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 17.
STOLTZFUS, David S. and Malinda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Elizabeth (Esh), 1411 Woodbine Road, a daughter, at home, Oct. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Levi D. and Mary, Gordonville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Michael and Kathryn S. (King), New Holland, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Wilmer and Leah (Esh), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 19.
STREPKO, Daniel and April, Reinholds, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 17.