ALEKNA, Catherine, and Justin Kyle, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 28.

ALVARADO, Aralio and Krystal, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 2.

ALVAREZ SANTOS, Yazmin, and Alan Tshudy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

COLON, Realina, and Michael A. Frankhouser, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

GEHMAN, Marshall Q. and Katlyn (McMichael), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

HORNING, Dwight L. and Dee (Sanders), Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

KHUA, Lai and Sui Zu Sung, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

LOPEZ, Lisa Marie, and Raul N. Tyson, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

LUTMAN, Lea, and Dustin Blizzard, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

MAPSON, Jeffrey and Meagan, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

MITCHELL, Daniel P. and Ashley, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

MONTANO PEREZ, Leticia, and Leixer Vizia Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

NIZEYIMA, Francoise, and Jonnas Mpakaniye, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

PEREZ SILVA, Yanet, and Erisdel Fuentes Cutino, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

PETRAS, Robert R. and Jenny, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

POWERS, Kimberly, and Jason Graybill, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 5.

REED, Cameron and Tatum (Horst), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Oct. 7.

SELELE, Mathew and Neema Kizai, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

SMITH, Sean and Rebecca Heron Smith, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 3.

STOLTZFUS, Amanda, and Benjamin Girard, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 30.

WYRICK, Joshua and Catherine Booth, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 6.

ZOOK, Ryan S. and Jennica (Rohrer), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 4.

