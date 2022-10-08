Births logo

BRANSTETTER, Wade and Emily Koval-Branstetter, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 1.

BURNS, Mitch Stephen and Kylee Ann (Bair), Landisville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 3.

HUYARD, Isaac and Esther (Esh), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 5.

KING, Samuel and Annie (Glick), New Providence, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 5.

LAPP, John and Rachel (Fisher), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 5.

MARTIN, Derlyn and Katrina (Zimmerman), Anville, a son, at home, Oct. 7.

MOHR, Luke and Victoria (Clevenstine), Gap, a son, at home, Oct. 4.

RINGLER, Matthew L. and Lucinda Z., Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Oct. 4.

STOLTZFUS, Alvin and Linda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 6.

WEAVER, Linford and Lisa (Rohrer), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 4.

